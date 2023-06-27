Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

