Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.79 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

