Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $241.07 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

