John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $960,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $742.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

