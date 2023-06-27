Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.34 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.52% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

