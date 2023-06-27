Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

