iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IUSG opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

