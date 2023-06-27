Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $227.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.