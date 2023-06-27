B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,460 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 41.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 56.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,574,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

