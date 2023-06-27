Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

