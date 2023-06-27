Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

