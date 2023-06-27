Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 952 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

