Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

