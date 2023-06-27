Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.