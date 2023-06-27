Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $245.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

