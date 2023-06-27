Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.03 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

