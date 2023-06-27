Contrasting Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mitsubishi Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.11 $1.26 million $0.09 122.00 Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A $0.75 18.35

Profitability

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Interlink Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Mitsubishi Electric.

Risk & Volatility

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Electric has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Mitsubishi Electric on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others. The company also provides programmable logic controllers, inverters, servomotors, human-machine interfaces, hoists, magnetic switches, circuit breakers, time and power meters, uninterruptible power supply, industrial fans, computerized numerical controllers, electrical-discharge and laser processing machines, industrial robots, clutches, automotive electrical equipment, electric powertrain systems, car electronics and mechatronics, car multimedia, and others. In addition, it offers satellite communications and radar equipment, satellites, antennas, missile and fire control systems, broadcasting and information systems equipment, network security systems, and systems integration products; and power modules, high-frequency devices, optical and LCD devices, and others. Further, the company provides air conditioners, chillers, showcases, compressors, refrigeration units, air-to-water heat pump boilers, ventilators, hot water supply systems, IH cooking heaters, LED bulbs, indoor lighting, LCD televisions, refrigerators, electric fans, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, jar rice cookers, microwave ovens, and others. Additionally, it offers procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising, finance, and other services. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

