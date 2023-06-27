Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) and The Competition Financial Review

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) is one of 364 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $111.54 million -$3.11 million 21.88

Medivir AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 670 1462 3763 27 2.53

Medivir AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 108.55%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -638.03% -67.98% -20.64%

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

