Comparing Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workspace Group and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workspace Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Workspace Group currently has a consensus target price of $656.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11,041.77%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.83%. Given Workspace Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workspace Group is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

This table compares Workspace Group and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.89 $1.09 million $0.07 20.43

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workspace Group and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Workspace Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations. Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

