Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

