Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EELV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

