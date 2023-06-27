Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

