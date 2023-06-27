Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Flex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $10.93 million 0.94 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Flex $30.35 billion 0.38 $793.00 million $1.71 15.26

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Flex 2.61% 18.83% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 691.14%. Flex has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Flex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

