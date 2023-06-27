Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 260 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

