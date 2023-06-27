AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $148.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.