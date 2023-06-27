Arden Trust Co Has $280,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Hess Stock Up 2.6 %

HES stock opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.