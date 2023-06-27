Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SWBI opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
