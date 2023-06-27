Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.