Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 128,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.