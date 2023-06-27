Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 128,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,131 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IUSV opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
