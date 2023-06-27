Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

