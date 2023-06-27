NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 211.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

