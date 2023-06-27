Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 384,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 95,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 55,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

