Arden Trust Co Takes $360,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

