332 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

