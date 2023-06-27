Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,161 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

C stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

