Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 102,808 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on METC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of METC opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

