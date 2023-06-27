Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.