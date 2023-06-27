Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.