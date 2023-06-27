Arden Trust Co Has $340,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

