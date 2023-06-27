Milestone Resources Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283,994 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

