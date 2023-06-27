Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

USB stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.