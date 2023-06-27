Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $63.42 and a one year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.