Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

DEN opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.68. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

