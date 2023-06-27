Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

