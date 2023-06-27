Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

