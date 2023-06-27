Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
UFP Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.
UFP Industries Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on UFP Industries from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.