Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,800,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 917,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 520,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $4,551,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CXW opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.65 million. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.