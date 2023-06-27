Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $894.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.60 million. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

