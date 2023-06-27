Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.99.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -941.12%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.