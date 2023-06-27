Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $40,971,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

