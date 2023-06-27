Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

SAVA stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $51.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.